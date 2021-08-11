Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 2:24PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 2:24PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 222 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Patagonia, or 18 miles northeast of Nogales, moving northeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Elgin.
This includes Route 83 between mile markers 17 and 23.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.