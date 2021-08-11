Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 6:43PM MST until August 11 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 6:43PM MST until August 11 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 642 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Falcon Field
Airport, or near East Mesa, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Small hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Mesa, Gilbert, East Mesa, Freestone Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon
Field Airport, Fiesta Mall, Downtown Mesa, Usery Mountain Park and
Superstition Springs Mall.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 177 and 189.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 171 and 176, and between mile
markers 181 and 193.
AZ Route 202 between mile markers 14 and 29.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.