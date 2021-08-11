Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 6:12PM MST until August 11 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 611 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Falcon Field

Airport, or near Mesa, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Fountain Hills, East Mesa,

Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Downtown Mesa,

Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall and Freestone Park.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 174 and 189.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 170 and 193.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 8 and 29.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.