Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:00PM MST until August 11 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 300 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or near Douglas, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport, Pirtleville and McNeal.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.