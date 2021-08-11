Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 3:00PM MST until August 11 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 300 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or near Douglas, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport, Pirtleville and McNeal.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.