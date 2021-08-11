Flood Warning issued August 11 at 8:14AM MST until August 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 814 AM MST, Overnight showers and thunderstorms have lead to

increased flows in the Santa Cruz River. Bridges between Trico

Road to Chui-Chu may experience overtopping and dike structures

along the river may also be impacted. Flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Avra Valley, Chui-Chu, Picture Rocks, Cockleburr, Shopishk

and East Chui-Chu.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.