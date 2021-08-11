Flood Warning issued August 11 at 3:24AM MST until August 11 at 9:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Southwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 AM MST.

* At 324 AM MST, heavy flow is observed along the Vamori Wash on the

Tohono O’odham Nation. At Kom Vo, the stage is currently 9.6 feet

and steady. At this stage, water is nearing the bridge along Route

21. Additional rainfall across the area this morning may make some

spots impassible.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Vamori, Cowlic, Santa Cruz and Kupk.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.