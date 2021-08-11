Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 6:11AM MST until August 11 at 9:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

6:11 am

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 AM MST.

* At 611 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek,
Olberg, Bapchule, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights,
Blackwater, Seville, Sacaton, Santan and Ak-Chin Village.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

