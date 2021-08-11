Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 4:55AM MST until August 11 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 4:55AM MST until August 11 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 800 AM MST.
* At 455 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers
and thunderstorms just west and southwest of Silver Bell. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory
area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Queens Well and Silver Bell.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Mammoth Wash, Tiro Wash, El, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, San Vicente
Wash, Viopuli Wash and Anegan Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.