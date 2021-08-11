Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 2:12PM MST until August 11 at 4:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.