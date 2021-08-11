Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 1:41PM MST until August 11 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 141 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort

Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and

Coronado National Memorial.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.