Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 12:54AM MST until August 11 at 2:45AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 AM MST.

* At 1254 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms along and near Highway 77 between Mammoth and

Dudleyville. This will cause small stream flooding, especially in

normally dry washes that drain into the San Pedro River.

Significant ponding of water is likely in roadway dips along

Highway 77.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.0 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.