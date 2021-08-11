Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 2:46AM MST until August 11 at 5:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 246 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms have proproced between 1 and 3 inches over the past 90

minutes. The heaviest rainfall has fallen east of Interstate 10 near

Green Valley, with isolated locations north of Continental Road

receiving between 2 and 3 inches. An automated rain gage at the

Santa Cruz River and Continental Road measured 2.80 inches of rain

from this event. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Sahuarita Rd west of Wilmot Rd.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 32 and 46.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Box Canyon Wash, Santa Cruz River and Demetrie Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.