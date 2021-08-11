Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 2:04AM MST until August 11 at 5:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 AM MST.

* At 204 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

an area of strong thunderstorms producing heavy rain along I-19

between Sahuarita and Canoa Ranch, including Green Valley. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Sahuarita Rd west of Wilmot Rd.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 32 and 46.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Box Canyon Wash, Santa Cruz River and Demetrie Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.