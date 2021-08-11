Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 1:42AM MST until August 11 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 1:42AM MST until August 11 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 142 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
showers and thunderstorms slowly diminishing around the Tucson area.
Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Casas Adobes,
Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Tortolita,
Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit and
Valencia West.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Agua Caliente Wash Soldier Trail Fort
Lowell, Manville Rd at Brawley Wash, Country Club Rd at Franco Wash,
Wentworth Rd at Tanque Verde Wash, Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque
Verde Wash, Old Spanish Trl at Rincon Creek, Houghton Rd from I-10 &
Sahuarita Rd, Santa Clara Ave at El Vado Wash, Escalante Rd at
Atterbury Wash, 1st Ave north of Fort Lowell Rd, Stone Ave at Mabel
St, Alamo Wash between Speedway and Grant, Twin Peaks Rd between
Sanders and Sandario, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River,
Andrada Rd east of Wentworth Rd, Camino de Oeste Sweetwater Dr Gates
Pass Rd, Camino Loma Alta at Rincon Creek, Drexel Rd east of
Alvernon Way, Freeman Rd between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail,
Limberlost Rd from Soilder Trail to Homestead Ave, Mark Rd from
Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd, Mission Rd from Valencia Rd to San
Xavier Rd, Old Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash, Old Vail COnnection Rd
at Franco Wash, Overton Rd at Canada del Oro, Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd
to Sabino Canyon Rd, Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste and E Wilds
Rd at the Canada del Oro.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Tanque Verde Wash, Alamo Wash, Agua Caliente Wash, Blanco Wash,
Canada del Oro, Brawley Wash, Bird Canyon, Rincon Creek, Pantano
Wash, Big Wash, Chalk Creek, Los Robles Wash, Coyote Wash, Ventana
Canyon Wash, Cienega Creek, Sutherland Wash, Sabino Creek, Rillito
River and Esperero Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.