Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 1:42AM MST until August 11 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 142 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

showers and thunderstorms slowly diminishing around the Tucson area.

Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Casas Adobes,

Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Tortolita,

Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit and

Valencia West.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Agua Caliente Wash Soldier Trail Fort

Lowell, Manville Rd at Brawley Wash, Country Club Rd at Franco Wash,

Wentworth Rd at Tanque Verde Wash, Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque

Verde Wash, Old Spanish Trl at Rincon Creek, Houghton Rd from I-10 &

Sahuarita Rd, Santa Clara Ave at El Vado Wash, Escalante Rd at

Atterbury Wash, 1st Ave north of Fort Lowell Rd, Stone Ave at Mabel

St, Alamo Wash between Speedway and Grant, Twin Peaks Rd between

Sanders and Sandario, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River,

Andrada Rd east of Wentworth Rd, Camino de Oeste Sweetwater Dr Gates

Pass Rd, Camino Loma Alta at Rincon Creek, Drexel Rd east of

Alvernon Way, Freeman Rd between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail,

Limberlost Rd from Soilder Trail to Homestead Ave, Mark Rd from

Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd, Mission Rd from Valencia Rd to San

Xavier Rd, Old Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash, Old Vail COnnection Rd

at Franco Wash, Overton Rd at Canada del Oro, Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd

to Sabino Canyon Rd, Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste and E Wilds

Rd at the Canada del Oro.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Tanque Verde Wash, Alamo Wash, Agua Caliente Wash, Blanco Wash,

Canada del Oro, Brawley Wash, Bird Canyon, Rincon Creek, Pantano

Wash, Big Wash, Chalk Creek, Los Robles Wash, Coyote Wash, Ventana

Canyon Wash, Cienega Creek, Sutherland Wash, Sabino Creek, Rillito

River and Esperero Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.