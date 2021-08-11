Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 10:44AM MST until August 11 at 12:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1044 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Street flooding and running

washes have been reported across the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mesa, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, East Mesa,

Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Usery Mountain Park and

Fort McDowell.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 18 and 27.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 182 and 191.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt River, Verde River, Bulldog Wash and Sycamore Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.