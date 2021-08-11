Dust Advisory issued August 11 at 5:23PM MST until August 11 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 516 PM MST, scattered strong thunderstorms over southwest

Maricopa County were producing areas of strong winds causing blowing

dust.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 180.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 101 and 174.

AZ Highway 238 between mile markers 1 and 44.

AZ Highway 85 between mile markers 1 and 85.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Buckeye, South Goodyear, Mobile, Sun Lakes, City of

Maricopa, Bapchule and Olberg.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, park, turn off your lights

and keep your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!