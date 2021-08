4 the Weekend: Wild World of Bugs!

Here are some events happening this weekend in southern Arizona:

Family Birding

-DATE: Saturday

-TIME: 8:00am–10:00am

-LOCATION: Sweetwater Wetlands

-TICKET: Free -MORE DETAILS, click here for event registration.

Wild World of Bugs!

-DATE: Saturday

-TIME: 10AM - 5PM

-LOCATION: The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

-TICKET: $3- $9

-MORE DETAILS, click here.

Borderlands First Annual Summer Beer Festival

-DATE: Saturday

-TIME: 5-10 PM

-LOCATION: Borderlands Beer Garden

-TICKET: $30

-MORE DETAILS, click here.