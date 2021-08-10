Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 8:31PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 831 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Picacho Peak State Park, or 14 miles northwest of

Marana, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Red Rock.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 221 and 234.

Route 79 between mile markers 106 and 108.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.