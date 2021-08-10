Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 8:27PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 827 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles southwest of Chui-Chu, or 26 miles southwest of Casa Grande,
moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.