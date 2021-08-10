Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 7:07PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles north of Ajo to 10 miles north of

Pisinemo to 11 miles north of Kitt Peak. Movement was northeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Sells, Avra Valley, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Isidro,

Picture Rocks, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Why, North Komelik,

Charco 27, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Fresnal, San Pedro and

Ak Chin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 53.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 54, between mile markers 58 and

115, and between mile markers 121 and 141.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.