Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 6:32PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Ajo to 11 miles southwest of Hickiwan.

Movement was east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Hickiwan, Why, Charco 27 and Vaya Chin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 53.

Route 86 near mile marker 53, and between mile markers 59 and 67.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.