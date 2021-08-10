Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:44AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 442 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina State Park,

Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 235 and 251.

Route 77 between mile markers 71 and 86.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.