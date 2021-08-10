Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:39PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Hickiwan, or 33 miles northwest of Sells, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Vaya Chin, Mountain Village, San Luis and

Santa Rosa School.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 80 and 92.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.