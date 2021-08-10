Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:38PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Sonoita, or 19 miles east of Sahuarita, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Vail, Sonoita, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 281 and 287.

Route 83 between mile markers 35 and 58.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.