Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 2:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 215 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Tumbleweed Park, or near Chandler, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sun Lakes,

Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Falcon Field Airport,

Salt River Indian Community, South Phoenix, Arizona State

Fairgrounds, San Tan Village Mall, Seville, Freestone Park, Downtown

Scottsdale, Fiesta Mall and Camelback Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 141 and 166.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 203.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 5.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.