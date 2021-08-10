Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 158 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hereford, or 9 miles south of Sierra Vista. This storm was

moving east around 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Palominas and Coronado National Memorial.

This includes Route 92 between mile markers 332 and 341.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.