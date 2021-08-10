Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:40AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 139 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms 8 miles north of Estrella Sailport, or 14 miles west

of Sun Lakes, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Tempe, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear,

Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Sun Lakes, Waddell, Laveen, Cashion,

Litchfield Park, Palo Verde, White Tank Mountain Park, South Phoenix,

Liberty and South Mountain Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 109 and 141, and between mile

markers 157 and 172.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 198 and 199.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 157 and 166.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.