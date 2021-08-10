Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 1:38PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 137 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 9 miles south of Benson. This storm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 298 and 300.

Route 90 between mile markers 294 and 304.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.