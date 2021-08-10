Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:32PM MST until August 10 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:32PM MST until August 10 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of
Sells, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sells, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis
– Sells District and Rincon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.