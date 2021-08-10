Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:32PM MST until August 10 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Sells, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis

– Sells District and Rincon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.