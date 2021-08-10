Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 6:19PM MST until August 10 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 618 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest

of Sells, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sells, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San

Luis – Sells District and Rincon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.