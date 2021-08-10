Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 5:03PM MST until August 10 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 503 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Corona De Tucson, or 18 miles east of Sahuarita, moving north at

10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Vail, Sonoita, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.