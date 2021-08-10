Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 1:21PM MST until August 10 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 121 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Sierra Vista, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista and Hereford.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.