Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 1:21PM MST until August 10 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 1:21PM MST until August 10 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 121 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Sierra Vista, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Vista and Hereford.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.