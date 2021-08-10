Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:41PM MST until August 11 at 3:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Southwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 AM MST.

* At 941 PM MST, gauge reports and public reports indicated heavy

rain causing heavy flow in the Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham

Nation. At Kom Vo, the stage is currently 9.7 feet and rising.

Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Vamori and Cowlic.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Topawa Wash, Fresnal Wash, Vamori Wash and Baboquivari Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.