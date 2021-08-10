Flood Warning issued August 10 at 8:05PM MST until August 10 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 805 PM MST, gauge reports and webcam video continue to show

significant flow in Vekol Wash causing unbridged crossings,

including Ralston Road, to be impassable.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Vekol Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. It is especially difficult at night to

determine the depth of the water.