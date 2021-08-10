Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 6:07PM MST until August 10 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Last updated August 11, 2021 1:51 am
6:07 pm

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 607 PM MST, gauge reports and webcam footage continue to show
significant flow in Vekol Wash causing unbridged crossings,
including Ralston Road, to be impassable.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

