Flood Warning issued August 10 at 6:07PM MST until August 10 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 6:07PM MST until August 10 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 607 PM MST, gauge reports and webcam footage continue to show
significant flow in Vekol Wash causing unbridged crossings,
including Ralston Road, to be impassable.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.