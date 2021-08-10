Flood Warning issued August 10 at 4:21PM MST until August 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 AM MST Wednesday.

* At 421 PM MST, gauge reports indicated increasing flow moving down

the San Pedro River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mammoth, Dudleyville and Redington.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.