Flood Warning issued August 10 at 4:17PM MST until August 10 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 417 PM MST, gauge reports and webcam footage continue to show

significant flow in Vekol Wash causing unbridged crossings,

including Ralston Road, to be impassable.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Vekol Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.