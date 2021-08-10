Flood Warning issued August 10 at 3:05PM MST until August 10 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 305 PM MST, gauge reports indicated significant flow still
ongoing in Vekol Wash due to earlier rain.
* Unbridged crossings, including Ralston Road, will continue to be
impassable for a few hours.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.