Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 9:11AM MST until August 10 at 12:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 PM MST.

* At 911 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,

Vail, South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,

East Sahuarita, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson International

Airport, Tucson Estates, Corona De Tucson and Saguaro National

Park West.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.