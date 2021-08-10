Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 8:27AM MST until August 10 at 11:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1130 AM MST.
* At 827 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional
Airport, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, York, Guthrie,
Three Way, Swift Trail Junction and Frye Mesa Dam.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.