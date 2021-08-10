Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 7:50PM MST until August 10 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 750 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Papago Farms, Highway 21 between Santa Cruz and Papago Farms, and

Papago Farms Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.