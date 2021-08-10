Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 7:42AM MST until August 10 at 10:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 AM MST.

* At 742 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

