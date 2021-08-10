Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 7:39AM MST until August 10 at 10:45AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 AM MST.

* At 739 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen in some areas.

* Ponding on roads and nuisance flooding is likely where stronger

showers develop.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold

Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,

Superstition Springs Mall, Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan

Village Mall, Freestone Park, Gold Camp, Gilbert City Hall, Kings

Ranch, Tumbleweed Park and Chandler City Hall.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.