Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 6:15PM MST until August 10 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 6:15PM MST until August 10 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Gu Vo and Santa Cruz.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.