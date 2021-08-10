Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 6:15PM MST until August 10 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

New
6:15 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Gu Vo and Santa Cruz.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content