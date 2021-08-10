Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 6:15PM MST until August 10 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 615 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Gu Vo and Santa Cruz.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.