Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 5:52AM MST until August 10 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 AM MST.

* At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Runoff from distant storms will also flow into the

advised area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.