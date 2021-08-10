Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 5:52AM MST until August 10 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 AM MST.
* At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Runoff from distant storms will also flow into the
advised area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.