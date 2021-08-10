Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 4:22AM MST until August 10 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 4:22AM MST until August 10 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 422 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or could begin shortly in
the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler
Fashion Center Mall, South Mountain Park, Chandler City Hall,
Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Freestone Park, San Tan
Village Mall, Guadalupe, Firebird Lake, Komatke and Santan.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.