Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 4:22AM MST until August 10 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 422 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or could begin shortly in

the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler

Fashion Center Mall, South Mountain Park, Chandler City Hall,

Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Freestone Park, San Tan

Village Mall, Guadalupe, Firebird Lake, Komatke and Santan.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.