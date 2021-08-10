Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 4:04AM MST until August 10 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 AM MST.

* At 404 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due

to thunderstorms across northern portions of the Tohono O’Odham

Nation and portions of southwest Pinal County. This will cause

small stream flooding and some road closures.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Chui-Chu, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk,

Palo Verde Stand, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, San Luis, and Santa Rosa

School.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

San Simon Wash, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, Quijotoa Wash, Anegam

Wash, Gu Achi Wash, Sil Nakya Wash, and Santa Rosa Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.