Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 2:54AM MST until August 10 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 2:54AM MST until August 10 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 254 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler
Fashion Center Mall, South Mountain Park, Chandler City Hall,
Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Freestone Park, San Tan
Village Mall, Guadalupe, Firebird Lake, Komatke and Santan.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.