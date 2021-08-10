Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 2:23AM MST until August 10 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 AM MST.

* At 223 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler

Fashion Center Mall, South Mountain Park, Chandler City Hall,

Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Freestone Park, San Tan

Village Mall, Guadalupe, Firebird Lake, Komatke and Santan.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.