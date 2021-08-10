Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 1:46PM MST until August 10 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 1:46PM MST until August 10 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 146 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Palominas and Coronado
National Memorial.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.